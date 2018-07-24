Robert Lee “Mitch” Mitchell, 80

Robert Lee “Mitch” Mitchell, age 80 of White Plains, Maryland, died July 14, 2018.

Mitch served in the United States Marine Corps as a Sgt. from 1956-1960. He was a graduate of American University with a degree in Criminal Justice. He is also a retired Lt. with the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department with Merit of Valor. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata, Maryland. He was also a life member of the St. Charles Sportsman Club and a member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was the son of Basil and Marie Mitchell.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Nonnemacher Mitchell; his brother, William J. Mitchell (Martha); and his sister, Catherine Miller. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends received on Thursday, July 26, 2018 from 5-8PM with a Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, July 27, 2018 at 10AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorials in Mitch’s name are asked to Humane Society of Charles County (PO Box 1015, Waldorf, Maryland 20604) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942).