Police Investigating Break-Ins at Subway and Popeye’s on Great Mills Road

On Thursday, July 19, 2018, at approximately 6:50 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police responded to Subway, on Great Mills Road and North Shangri-La Drive, in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary.

Police arrived on scene to find the front door of the business broken, it is unknown what time the burglary occurred, how many suspects their are, and if anything was actually stolen.

On Monday, July 23, 2018, at approximately 4:00 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office responded to the Popeyes, on Great Mills Road and North Shangri-La Drive, in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary.

Police arrived on the scene to find the front door glass was broken out. It is unknown if anything was stolen or how many suspects were involved.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with the investigations.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

