Cash Register Stolen From Great Mills Sheetz

July 24, 2018

On Thursday, July 19, 2018, at approximately 1:40 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Sheetz Convenience Store on Great Mills Road and Point Lookout Road, for the reported theft.

Police arrived on scene and were advised a male subject in all black had stolen a cash register from the establishment and fled on foot.

It is unknown how much money was in the register or if anything else was stolen. Police have not released a description of the suspect, and updates will be provided when they become available


