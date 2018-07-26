UPDATE: Police Ask for Public’s Help Identifying Thief at Great Mills Sheetz

UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured for theft.

On Thursday, July 19, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. the suspect stole the cash drawer from the Sheetz store in Great Mills at Old Great Mills Road.

The suspect is a white male with a chin-strap beard, wearing a black flat-brimmed Pittsburgh Penguins cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call DFC Dustin McClure at 301-475-4200, ext. *8038 or email Dustin.McClure@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 38245-18

It is unknown how much money was in the register or if anything else was stolen. Police have not released a description of the suspect, and updates will be provided when they become available

