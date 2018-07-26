UPDATE: Police Ask for Public’s Help Identifying Thief at Great Mills Sheetz

UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured for theft.
On Thursday, July 19, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. the suspect stole the cash drawer from the Sheetz store in Great Mills at Old Great Mills Road.
The suspect is a white male with a chin-strap beard, wearing a black flat-brimmed Pittsburgh Penguins cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, gray pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call DFC Dustin McClure at 301-475-4200, ext. *8038 or email Dustin.McClure@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 38245-18
7/24/2018: On Thursday, July 19, 2018, at approximately 1:40 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Sheetz Convenience Store on Great Mills Road and Point Lookout Road, for the reported theft.
Police arrived on scene and were advised a male subject in all black had stolen a cash register from the establishment and fled on foot.
It is unknown how much money was in the register or if anything else was stolen. Police have not released a description of the suspect, and updates will be provided when they become available
W TF, how is that even possible
Lot of thieving going on down here.
Fled on foot. You would think it would be easy to apprehend somebody running down the street carrying a cash register
Parked across the street at the apartments. Looking for a great car with a loud muffler.
Why don’t you get a job at Sheetz and show them how it’s done. Idiot.
When seconds count…Law Enforcement is only minutes away.
They only keep but so much in the register in it at a time stupid
These guys are on a roll. Robbing on a rampage without fear.
It’s time they were in jail before someone gets killed.
No mention of firearms this time. Shawn?
This happened a few years back when i worked there lol
I thought they were fasten down to the counter by a cable. Wow!! I guess it cost too much to have that done.
In this day and age there are cameras. The police know who it is.
crime wave
Give a week and they will find the register in one of the local pawn shops
The photos of the cop cars really help.
It’s Vanilla Ice. He needs to stop, collaborate & listen.