UPDATE: Police Ask for Public’s Help Identifying Thief at Great Mills Sheetz

July 26, 2018

UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured for theft.

On Thursday, July 19, 2018, at 1:35 a.m. the suspect stole the cash drawer from the Sheetz store in Great Mills at Old Great Mills Road.

The suspect is a white male with a chin-strap beard, wearing a black flat-brimmed Pittsburgh Penguins cap, black hooded sweatshirt, black gloves, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call DFC Dustin McClure at 301-475-4200, ext. *8038 or email Dustin.McClure@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 38245-18

7/24/2018: On Thursday, July 19, 2018, at approximately 1:40 a.m., St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Sheetz Convenience Store on Great Mills Road and Point Lookout Road, for the reported theft.

Police arrived on scene and were advised a male subject in all black had stolen a cash register from the establishment and fled on foot.

It is unknown how much money was in the register or if anything else was stolen. Police have not released a description of the suspect, and updates will be provided when they become available

  1. Anonymous on July 24, 2018 at 3:00 pm

    W TF, how is that even possible

  2. Capt. Obvious on July 24, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    Lot of thieving going on down here.

  3. Shawn on July 24, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Fled on foot. You would think it would be easy to apprehend somebody running down the street carrying a cash register

    • Na on July 26, 2018 at 1:03 am

      Parked across the street at the apartments. Looking for a great car with a loud muffler.

    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 8:58 am

      Why don’t you get a job at Sheetz and show them how it’s done. Idiot.

    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 3:25 pm

      When seconds count…Law Enforcement is only minutes away.

  4. Anonymous on July 24, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    They only keep but so much in the register in it at a time stupid

  5. Time is Up on July 25, 2018 at 6:04 am

    These guys are on a roll. Robbing on a rampage without fear.

    It’s time they were in jail before someone gets killed.

    No mention of firearms this time. Shawn?

  6. Idk on July 25, 2018 at 11:19 am

    This happened a few years back when i worked there lol

  7. Anonymous on July 25, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    I thought they were fasten down to the counter by a cable. Wow!! I guess it cost too much to have that done.

  8. Anonymous on July 25, 2018 at 4:16 pm

    In this day and age there are cameras. The police know who it is.

  9. crime wave on July 25, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    crime wave

  10. McDowell on July 25, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Give a week and they will find the register in one of the local pawn shops

  11. What can we show for it? on July 26, 2018 at 7:11 am

    The photos of the cop cars really help.

  12. Word to yo mutha on July 26, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    It’s Vanilla Ice. He needs to stop, collaborate & listen.

