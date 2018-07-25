St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Break-Ins at Ledo’s Pizza and Captain Pat’s Seafood

On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, police responded to Ledo’s Pizza, on Three Notch Road and Corporate Drive, in Lexington Park, for the reported vandalism.
Upon arrival of police it was discovered unknown suspect(s) had entered the business by breaking the front door and side window. It is unknown what items were stolen, however SMNEWSNET was on the scene when police located several pieces of evidence and what appeared to be a cash register and/or safe, outside of the store in the nearby woods.
While investigating the area for evidence, police observed the front glass doors of Captain Pats Seafood broken as well, it was discovered unknown suspect(s) had also entered the business and stolen unknown items.
How many businesses will be targeted before all businesses in the area decide it isn’t worth it, close their doors, and move to a safer area of the county. People in low income neighborhoods always complain about the lack of businesses and opportunity in their area yet they do nothing to assist the police in catching the criminals responsible for deterring other businesses from investing in that area and current businesses form staying in the area. Change has to start from within the area before outside people will invest their hard earned money and time. Criminals have big mouths and all the cops need is a name. No one will ever know you “snitched”.
Shut up the rent is cheaper in that area dummy. Always some one speaking with no thought. Why should they move when police should find the criminal.
So snitch then
Why are there so many robberies in Lexington Park? Could it be the same two people.
Hopefully they hold someone up who has a gun and he kills them
Ok is WaWa the only business with cameras?
Because it’s too easy!
crime wave
There has been a rash of robberies in the last week all in around the same area. Why isn’t there cops patrolling these areas at night? This is getting out of hand and scary.