St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Break-Ins at Ledo’s Pizza and Captain Pat’s Seafood

On Tuesday, July 24, 2018, police responded to Ledo’s Pizza, on Three Notch Road and Corporate Drive, in Lexington Park, for the reported vandalism.

Upon arrival of police it was discovered unknown suspect(s) had entered the business by breaking the front door and side window. It is unknown what items were stolen, however SMNEWSNET was on the scene when police located several pieces of evidence and what appeared to be a cash register and/or safe, outside of the store in the nearby woods.

While investigating the area for evidence, police observed the front glass doors of Captain Pats Seafood broken as well, it was discovered unknown suspect(s) had also entered the business and stolen unknown items.

