No Injuries Reported in Leonardtown Motor Vehicle Accident

On Saturday, July 21, 2018, at approximately 8:50 p.m., police fire and rescue responded to the PNC Bank on Point Lookout Road, in Leonardtown, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with the single vehicle overturned with people trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single SUV overturned in the roadway with one person confirmed trapped, with the other victim out of the vehicle.

After approximately 5 minutes, crews extricated the second patient and both patients signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

Weather and road conditions seem to factors in the crash, police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.

