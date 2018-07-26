Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Accident in Great Mills Injures One

July 26, 2018

On Wednesday, July 25, 2018, at approximately 2:35 p.m., police fire and rescue responded to Chancellors Run Road and Norris Road, for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Ford Expedition off the roadway and a Chevy Pick-up truck in the road involved in a rear-end style collision.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, one patient signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

Multiple witnesses at the scene stated that the male driver of the Ford Expedition fled the scene on foot. He was described as a black male, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Police recovered multiple pieces of evidence on the scene from the at fault vehicle.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on July 26, 2018 at 9:49 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Accident in Great Mills Injures One

  1. MadAsHell on July 26, 2018 at 10:06 am

    Surprise surprise. It’s what they do.

    Reply
  2. BK on July 26, 2018 at 10:34 am

    People need to f…ing slow down and pay attention.

    Reply
  3. Pieces of Eight on July 26, 2018 at 11:24 am

    Particle board junk!

    Hope he was takin it to the dump.

    Reply
  4. Narrows it down... on July 26, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Should be easy enough to find the driver with that description.

    Reply
    • Mr. Vegas on July 26, 2018 at 12:05 pm

      I’m betting the guy ran home and reported it stolen.

      Reply
  5. male driver of the Ford Expedition on July 26, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    “Momma? Someone stole your car!”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.