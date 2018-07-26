Early Morning Motor Vehicle Accident Sends One to Trauma Center

July 26, 2018

On Thursday, July 26, 2018, at approximately 5:10 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Millstone Landing Road, in Lexington Park, for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway that had struck a pole and electrical box.

The single occupant and driver was ground transported by ambulance to an area Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


5 Responses to Early Morning Motor Vehicle Accident Sends One to Trauma Center

  1. Let's look at the formula on July 26, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Single vehicle + utility pole = DUI

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 1:28 pm

      You’re truly an idiot. Could of been anything from a seizure to heart attack to a kid running out. Moron

      Reply
      • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 1:48 pm

        we don’t have those things in this county… you can only buy Beer.

        Reply
  2. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 12:16 pm

    This is why we can’t have nice things…

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Those poles need to stop jumping around so that people would stop hitting them.

    Reply

