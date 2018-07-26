Early Morning Motor Vehicle Accident Sends One to Trauma Center

On Thursday, July 26, 2018, at approximately 5:10 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Millstone Landing Road, in Lexington Park, for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway that had struck a pole and electrical box.

The single occupant and driver was ground transported by ambulance to an area Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

