Early Morning Motor Vehicle Accident Sends One to Trauma Center

On Thursday, July 26, 2018, at approximately 5:10 a.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Three Notch Road and Millstone Landing Road, in Lexington Park, for the report of a motor vehicle accident.
Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway that had struck a pole and electrical box.
The single occupant and driver was ground transported by ambulance to an area Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating the crash.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
Single vehicle + utility pole = DUI
You’re truly an idiot. Could of been anything from a seizure to heart attack to a kid running out. Moron
we don’t have those things in this county… you can only buy Beer.
This is why we can’t have nice things…
Those poles need to stop jumping around so that people would stop hitting them.