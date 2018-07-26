Wednesday’s Pet is ABBY

Wednesday’s Pet for 7-25-18 ABBY

Featured Pet: Abby

Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County

Breed: Lab/Hound Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: Contact group for donation fee

Abby is a beautiful 5-year-old girl. She is new at HSCC, but everyone can already tell she has a sweet, gentle soul. She will make a wonderful companion. If you are interested in Abby you can contact:

Pat at: pat@hsccrescue.com or call (410) 257-4908

You can visit at our kennel during adoption hours Monday, Wednesday-Friday 2:30 – 4:30. Saturday and Sunday 11:00 – 3:00.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

