UPDATE: Lexington Park Woman who Defecated on Convenience Store Floor Pleads Guilty to Destruction of Property

April 18, 2019
UPDATE 4/18/2019: On Thursday, April 18, 2019, Raneisha Shantanrio Jones, 31, of Lexington Park, pleaded guilty to a destruction of property charge, after being caught on video defecating on the carpet in a convenience store in July of last year.

Jones was sentenced to 60 days in jail with 58 days suspended. Jones was also placed on unsupervised probation for three years, and ordered to pay $410.00 in restitution.

UPDATE 3/7/2019: Raneisha Shantanrio Jones, 31, of Lexington Park, was arrested by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, March 2, 2019, for failing to appear in court on her destruction of property charge.

UPDATE 8/23/2018: On Friday, July 20, 2018, Deputy Fenwick from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Rod N Reel convenience store located at 18161 Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park for the report of a suspicious incident.

Upon arriving contact was made with the employee who said an unknown black female had entered the business, defecated on the carpet and proceeded to wipe her buttocks with three bandannas which she took from the store shelf.

The cost to clean the store and repair the carpet was valued at $400.00 and the cost of the three bandannas were $1 .99 each.

Video surveillance footage of the incident was placed on SMNEWSNET.COM and on Facebook for identification and immediately multiple citizens contacted the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and identified the woman as Raneisha Shantanrio Jones, 30, of Lexington Park.

Police were able to use a picture of Jones and confirm that she was the female in the video surveillance who, defecated on the carpet.

A criminal summons was issued for Jones on August 17, 2018, charging her with one count of destruction of property.

Jones is scheduled to appear in District Court on October 5, 2018, for a preliminary inquiry hearing.

7/26/2018: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person shown in the video below for destruction of property.

On Friday, July 20, 2018, at 2:45 p.m. while inside the Rod n Reel store in Lexington Park on Three Notch Road the suspect damaged merchandise for sale in the store.

The suspect was last seen getting into a white Buick heading south on Three Notch Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. John Fenwick at 301-475-4200, ext. *8140 or email John.Fenwick@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 38577-18


216 Responses to UPDATE: Lexington Park Woman who Defecated on Convenience Store Floor Pleads Guilty to Destruction of Property

  1. Eew Eew That Smell! on July 26, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Another $hit and run in the county!

    That is a TRUE convenience store.

    Complete with walk-thru service, buckets, and wipes hangin on the rack – live @center stage!

    • Primate of the year on August 28, 2018 at 5:49 am

      And the winner is…………..

      “Raneisha Shantanrio Jones”.

      A name that speaks for itself, but now has a photo and stench to go with it.

      • Montell W. on March 8, 2019 at 6:24 am

        she was like, “I ain’t give a S*** about no court date fool”

  2. Peanut on July 26, 2018 at 11:20 am

    O
    M
    G

    I literally threw up in my mouth a little when she smelt her hand… That’s just nasty!

  3. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Nasty and trifflin.

    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 12:04 pm

      Well said.

  4. Brobi Wan Kenobi on July 26, 2018 at 11:42 am

    got that mud butt… and the audacity to use a business’s merchandise to wipe your nasty cheeks.

    hide your stock out here, people doing the most.

  5. MAV on July 26, 2018 at 11:56 am

    What a nasty B*TCH!!! But some underwear on to catch your nasty drippings…don’t be doing that clean up in a store with stuff you aren’t purchasing…..I hope all her family, friends and ALL her men she her nasty a$$ on here.

    • anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 10:06 pm

      They are probably just like her

  6. IKnowImRight on July 26, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Says a LOT about her character.

    • Rob Stark on July 26, 2018 at 12:53 pm

      It says that she has NONE!

    • MarineVet on July 27, 2018 at 8:39 am

      Says more about her upbringing…. smdh

      • ... on March 8, 2019 at 1:28 pm

        not true. cant blame this one on anybody but her!!

  7. World's most interesting woman. on July 26, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    I don’t always need to re-wipe. ‘Butt’ when I do…I do it at the Rod-N-Reel, using their bandanas! Stay classless my friends.

    • Joe on July 30, 2018 at 8:54 am

      lolol. I’m in love!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      • World's most interesting woman. on July 31, 2018 at 2:06 pm

        I love you…no sh!t. Buy me some bandanas.

        Reply
        LOL

    • Anonymous on March 8, 2019 at 12:32 am

      Best comment of the year you my friend get 5 bandanas

      • 4 on March 8, 2019 at 11:53 am

        You might want to wash the bandanas first…

  8. Jk on July 26, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Animal

  9. Al Sharpton on July 26, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Tommy Sotomayor is RIGHT ON THE MONEY

  10. Adam 12 on July 26, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    There is no defense to this. This is what we have become? Come on FB detectives; someone out there knows who this is. Time to shame this piece of trash.

    • wallace b on March 8, 2019 at 6:26 am

      She’s a good person, just went through some hard times. Who appointed you judge/jury?

      Reply
      • Charles on March 9, 2019 at 5:27 am

        No good person does this

        Reply
      • Wiggy on March 9, 2019 at 6:27 am

        She’s not a good person. Good people don’t take a sh!t on your floor and walk away. My dog knows better.

        Reply
      • bigblock on March 9, 2019 at 7:37 am

        Good person would of found a bathroom. Disgusting

        Reply
      • Wiggy on March 11, 2019 at 5:24 am

        Here we go with the “good person” defense. I’m willing to bet a year of my salary that she is not a “good person.” A good person would have the common decency to take a dump in a toilet, not a business floor. I wouldn’t use their merch to wipe my ass unless I already paid for it and it would go in the trash, not their floor. I like the one comment on here about rubbing her nose in it. I think that should be part of her punishment. A public sentencing on the square in Leonardtown on Live PD. Might make criminals think twice if there was more public shaming.

        Reply
  11. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Wow s

    top the madness in Dameron

    Reply
    Look here Trump Trash, this sistah did nuthin wrong and race don’t enter into it. We used to BE the white man’s property, and now we poopin ON the white man’s property. Hate to tell all y’all but all y’all need to expect more of this until we get paid our reparations. Where my 40 akers and a mule is at? That got to be worth the price of a Lincoln Navigator in today’s dollars and with interest and all.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 2:16 pm

      Lame

      • anonymous 2 on July 26, 2018 at 2:56 pm

        I’m thinking someone probably made up this comment to stir things up a bit, lol

        • The real Keytasha on July 26, 2018 at 8:12 pm

          You are correct.

          • Anonymous on July 27, 2018 at 11:12 am

            And u are out of your damm mind. I mean really, you think they care what happened 100 years ago. Most they will do is send you a history book to educate yourself.

            When we gon get together again and get our freak on, baby?

          • Joe on August 24, 2018 at 8:48 am

        • Can't be any more clueless on July 30, 2018 at 6:31 am

          But which is more hilarious?
          The initial comment – or the people responding who are TOO STUPID to get the joke?

          Pitiful!

    • Christopher on July 26, 2018 at 3:23 pm

      40 akers LMFAO You’re so uneducated. Did you get past the 6th grade ? Educate yourself, get a job and quit looking for free stuff because the only thing free in this world for you is dick and bubble gum except they ran out of bubble gum.

      • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 3:49 pm

        I cant believe you fell for that lol

      • Anonymous on July 27, 2018 at 10:09 am

        Good reply

        Asa

    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 4:12 pm

      You are one ignorant person

    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      Your just as disgusting as she is

    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      Keytasha, You are nothing “BUTT” a troll.

    • Bri on July 26, 2018 at 7:49 pm

      Keytasha, you choose your own skin color when you know she was in the wrong. Your sick as well. The president has nothing to do with this dirty broad. Get educaed and have some class. Nobody owes you a damn thing. Get off of your ass. Smh

    • Your OWNER on July 26, 2018 at 10:26 pm

      Ok “Keytasha” Whats an “akers” you idiot. Don’t rant if you cant spell.

      • Anonymous on July 30, 2018 at 8:57 am

        …or use proper punctuation. (Owner)
        Whats an “akers” you idiot. = What’s an “akers”, you idiot?

        and you almost got it right with, “Don’t rant if you cant spell.”
        = Don’t rant if you can’t spell.

        • Anonymous on August 24, 2018 at 7:53 am

          kill yourseld

          • Boom, roasted! on March 8, 2019 at 11:55 am

            You kill your seld!

    • AliceW on July 27, 2018 at 7:04 am

      Na, my neighbors moved in with a Gator and custom pickup truck, now they be having a BMW 300 series and a Foood Exploder, life is good.

    • Lando on August 23, 2018 at 1:55 pm

      Well that made me laff.

    • matrix on August 23, 2018 at 6:17 pm

      this one needs some grammar lessons

      • matrix on August 24, 2018 at 6:16 am

        and i be just the bro to teach dem bec grammar and spelling be very importunate in my life othwerise nobodies can unnerstan youse punctation don matter so much tho and neither do capitalizing that stoopid trump tard capitals letters in the middle when you aint supposed to

    • devron jones on August 24, 2018 at 4:08 am

      preach my brotha…we.s gon spread da brown by any means nessary!…trump caused dis, i be so proud of my sista..id wipe my ass wit trumps and calvert countys rasict face!..

      • SBD on March 9, 2019 at 10:30 am

        It was Rod and Reel convenience store in ST. MARY’S not Rod n Reel restaurant in Calvert. Read s-l-o-w-e-r. Even though shi#ing in Rod n Reel restaurant wouldn’t make much of a difference, it still might instigate an ass whipping not wiping.

        Reply
    • razorridge on August 25, 2018 at 7:46 am

      Get some education.

    • Trump 2020 on August 27, 2018 at 12:31 am

      Oh my god!!! Check your lucky ass. No one owes YOU a thing.. Your post tells me WE are paying restitution, you can’t possibly have a job. Looking at your post I’m positive you are not capable of even filling out an application for a job much less do one! God help us!!! Trump 2020

  13. Anon on July 26, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    I bet Anthony loved that!

  14. Zo on July 26, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    I installed that camera system – never thought it would catch this kinda thing in action. What a crazy world.

    • Anonymous on August 23, 2018 at 8:19 pm

      And to think!, it can only get more crazy. Look left right, all around you!. When ever in public!!!. Be aware whats around you!.

  15. ConcernedCitizen on July 26, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    #shartweek

    • HammerHead on July 26, 2018 at 2:14 pm

      I salute you!

    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 7:52 pm

      Lmao!

    • Hey dude on July 26, 2018 at 8:36 pm

      Winner winner chicken dinner!

    • Lol on July 26, 2018 at 10:01 pm

      #skankweek

    • Anonymous on July 27, 2018 at 12:23 am

      I’m dead! Bahahaha

    • MarineVet on July 27, 2018 at 8:40 am

      LMAO… You win the internet

    • Anonymous on July 29, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Now thats funny

    • Smalls on March 9, 2019 at 6:26 am

      You’re kill’n me Smalls! I’m still cry’n.

  16. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    A disgusting human being!!

    • Jane Goodall on July 26, 2018 at 2:16 pm

      Wrong! Not a human being, just an un house-trained animal.

  17. The Great Cornholio on July 26, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Do NOT threaten her. She needs TP. TP for her bunghole.

  18. Anonymous #13 on July 26, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    EEEWWW! ICK!! I’d hate to be the employee who opened up the store and found that. GAG! Can they get DNA from that?

    • TellItLikeItIs on July 26, 2018 at 1:54 pm

      At least they can get her screened for colon cancer.

      • Smh on July 27, 2018 at 5:31 am

        Why not check her prostate too?

      • Z on July 27, 2018 at 9:45 am

        Maybe she thought it was a Cologuard reclamation station.

        • WipeOut on July 27, 2018 at 2:18 pm

          Stop it! Hahahaha!

    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 7:12 pm

      Obviously the business was already opened when she dropped in.

    • AliceW on July 26, 2018 at 9:50 pm

      Yes, all we need is a national data base.

      • Plopper on July 28, 2018 at 7:56 am

        Doo doo base!

  19. People on July 26, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Are you seeing that this woman either wasn’t raised properly or she’s mentally mentally abused by someone and now she wants to take it out on others that is some trifling ass stuff shaking my God damn head

    • anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 10:05 pm

      There are no excuses for some people. She has probably always been nasty. She needs to be in a cage in a zoo where she can play with her poop like some other animals.

    • Smellmyfinger on July 26, 2018 at 10:12 pm

      Some people are just plain nasty. No excuses.

      • jack rackam on August 24, 2018 at 8:38 am

        These creatures are not people.

  20. TAG on July 26, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    OMG with all this technology and such a detailed video why can’t this nasty woman be identified!!! I hope her mother sees this video!!! Disgusting!!!

  21. poop wave on July 26, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    poop wave

  22. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    swamp ass

    Reply
  23. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Nasty

  24. Yyyyy on July 26, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Does it go in the bargain rack now. 1/2 off!!!!!!

  25. Denise M Lusby on July 26, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Then after she smells her hand she goes on touching everything in the cooler and all the other stuff, gross me out.

  26. Stanky Fingahhh on July 26, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Stanky fingers!!! Beware to anyone she hand feeds…

  27. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    How do you ever show your face in the county again after this nastiness. If they find her they should sentence her to community service cleaning the toilets in the county lockup.

    • Am I Right? on July 26, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      Who you tryin’ to kid? You could be standing in line next to her tomorrow and wouldn’t remember what she looks like. Unless you know her/ see her regularly, you won’t remember her. Just another anonymous NASTY thang.

  28. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Aneisha Jones is the culprit.

  29. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    never trust a fart

    • fishsauce on July 30, 2018 at 8:33 am

      What’s the definition of “surprise”?……….A fart with a lump in it.

      • Anonymous on July 31, 2018 at 2:07 pm

        LMAO!!!!!

    • Anonymous on July 30, 2018 at 9:52 am

      LMAO to funny

  30. I know on July 26, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    That is Aneisha Jones. I just sent smnewsnet a photo that proves it! She nasty

    • Lol on July 26, 2018 at 10:08 pm

      I love it. Call the turd player out.

    • Lame on July 27, 2018 at 2:11 am

      You are lame af for dry snitching!!

      • Rob Stark on July 27, 2018 at 11:27 am

        I’ll remember that when you whine about someone crapping on your property. I’m glad she got called out.

      • Jen on July 27, 2018 at 1:35 pm

        As opposed to wet?

      • Anonymous on July 27, 2018 at 1:49 pm

        You are lame for thinking behavior like this doesn’t deserve to be called out. At any time she could have asked to use their bathroom or gone into the woods to handle her business. She could have made people sick with all the stuff she touched. They need to send the video to Tosh .0 and let the world see her nastiness.

        • Mim on July 27, 2018 at 8:09 pm

          You are spot on!

        • Oh Snap on July 28, 2018 at 8:27 pm

          Can I get an AMEN!

        • Anonymous on August 25, 2018 at 9:24 pm

          Who’s they? I’m gonna send it myself LOL

      • Calling You Out on July 27, 2018 at 4:16 pm

        No, you are lame! Take your urban dictionary ghetto slang and join her.

  31. She Sharted on July 26, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Turd Burglar…

  32. nitta on July 26, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    this is disgusting ….

  33. nitta on July 26, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Aneisha Jones is the culprit ???

  34. TellItLikeItIs on July 26, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Could be Obama’s daughter. Don;t hate! Lolol

    • Ms. Justice on July 26, 2018 at 6:24 pm

      It could be your mother or your sister.Now laugh at that you pos.

      • TellItLikeItIs on July 31, 2018 at 8:16 am

        Sounds like someone is mad because they are hitting that! Don’t worry. Just be sure to keep some handy wipes on the nightstand.

        • One serious recommendation on August 2, 2018 at 9:48 am

          And don’t go messin’ round in back!

    • Anonymous on July 30, 2018 at 9:06 am

      if not, Michelle’s sister.

  35. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    ??

  36. bigblock on July 26, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    That is aneisha jones for sure, you can find her at kohls. On facebook in that dress.

  37. Sanitizing in Dameron on July 26, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    Aneisha Jones just deleted her FB account

    • Anonymous on July 29, 2018 at 5:58 am

      HAHA really hope we see an update.

  38. crime wave on July 26, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    crime wave

  39. Yuck on July 26, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    What a nasty skank. Guess she was cleaning up between turning tricks. God I hope she did not breed.

  40. John doe on July 26, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Assuming no major mental health she Should be locked in a cage for life. True animal

  41. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    OMG

  42. Kohls on July 26, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    I will never go in Kohls where she works again. I ain’t buying nothing her poop filled smelling my fingers trick touched.

  43. Reelz on July 26, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Digging in my a$$ made me famous.

    • Anonymous on July 27, 2018 at 4:01 pm

      Anything can make you famous these days.. Just look at the “Cash me outside” brat

      • . on March 8, 2019 at 12:02 pm

        Fair point, but have you seen her recently? She looks pretty good…

        • Wiggy on March 14, 2019 at 5:18 am

          I just threw up in my mouth.

  44. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    What a Stool Pigeon

    • Anonymous on August 23, 2018 at 12:52 pm

      Very nice

  45. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    Ole shi**y butt a$$ girl

  46. Anonymous on July 27, 2018 at 11:53 am

    Animal. Why wouldn’t she ask to use the bathroom? Maybe she was just in a hurry to get her $200 in scratch offs,40oz,a pack of Backwoods and a moon pie

    • Anonymous on August 23, 2018 at 8:17 am

      There is a public bathroom there for her to use if the urge strikes to go.

    • Anonymous on August 24, 2018 at 11:40 am

      You my friend must be white

  47. anonymous on July 27, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    I just hope the proprietor threw away all the drinks from the cooler she was in. She was picking up bottles and moving them around before selecting the ones she took. I’d hate to think of someone buying a drink with that on it :P

    • Smear Tactics on July 31, 2018 at 7:29 am

      Nope – he just used the same rags she did to wipe them off and put them back on the shelves.

  48. Anonymoos on July 27, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    What’s that SMELL on my finger ? Uh Oh, Now I feel a RUMBLE. I hates dis place anyway.

    • Can'tStopLaughing on July 29, 2018 at 10:02 am

      Hilarious comment “Anonymoos”!! I laughed for five minutes at least. I actually think she wasn’t properly potty trained.

  49. MikeInMorganza on July 28, 2018 at 7:43 am

    That’s beyond nasty…I hope she gets outed publicly. *It* deserves a public shaming for that.

  50. BigDookie on July 28, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    Sir Shytz A-lot

  51. HersheySquirts on July 28, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    White Buick with stanky brown interior….and seats!

  52. Anonymous on July 29, 2018 at 9:06 am

    She could not help it, she has a hereditary decease that runs in her jeans/genes.

    • Anonymous on March 13, 2019 at 2:57 am

      lmao

  53. An Den What? on July 30, 2018 at 6:52 am

    Please let there be a follow-up story for this….saying they identified and caught this despicable a$$-wipin’ hippo!

  54. Joe on July 30, 2018 at 9:00 am

    I’ve been laughing for 20 minutes T THESE COMMENTS. There is some real comic genius in them!!!!!! Even the anonymoooses were cool. LOL

  55. Anonymous on August 1, 2018 at 11:20 am

    Oh dear heaven this isn’t 7-11. I got to poop so bad I want holla-Oh look its a bandana-I ain’t spendin that dolla. I look around and do the sniff-omg its the consistancy of Jiff. I looks around to see who is lookin-all this is because of my mommas cookin. A quick whipe and out the door – I yells at the driver put that mutha to the floor

    • TellItLikeItIs on August 1, 2018 at 4:32 pm

      You’re a poet and didn’t know it!

      • Keep Your Day Job on August 2, 2018 at 9:45 am

        There is a VERY good reason for not knowing it.

  56. Tag Team Raneisha on August 23, 2018 at 7:25 am

    POOP! Deah it is!

    • Anonymous on August 28, 2018 at 8:22 pm

      Well played…

  57. Nick on August 23, 2018 at 7:36 am

    You are one nasty-assed POS!!!!

  58. Rob Stark on August 23, 2018 at 8:49 am

    …then one day I took a chance, tried to fart but s**t my pants

  59. anonimus on August 23, 2018 at 8:51 am

    oh yea, the finest black woman of MD!!l that never fails

  60. Lonewolfmcquade on August 23, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Nothing is going to happen to happen to this animal. She will cry in front of the judge,they will put her on a payment plan to pay for damages and she will never pay one red cent.

    • Nasty on August 23, 2018 at 2:43 pm

      She will be required to pay $6.77 each month for the next 5 years, lol

    • Anonymous on August 23, 2018 at 8:29 pm

      So true!. But that one!, neeeeeeds mental help, if she can get it!, for sure!!!!!!.

  61. YourMom on August 23, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Enter Axl Rose ~ “Welcome to the Jungle, it’s all fun and games until you tell her there’s no public bathrooms today. She don’t care, take a selfie with dat dirty hair while she takes a squat on an invisible pot. Says she didn’t do nuffin’ but the DNA on the bandanna stinks of somethin’.”

  62. HOOD TRUTH on August 23, 2018 at 9:38 am

    When sisters get locked up charged nd abused online for biologimical reasins like having to use tha bathroom, but White Timmy takes gun to schools… OH, nd FLINT STILL DOESNOT HAVE CLEAN WATER

    • Los Tacos Locos on August 23, 2018 at 2:46 pm

      I hate when I get pinched for biologimical reasins too. Preach!

      • emmy on August 24, 2018 at 6:47 am

        hahahahaha..good one!

    • Lonewolfmcquade on August 23, 2018 at 3:39 pm

      Who cares hood rat

      • Anonymous on August 25, 2018 at 8:36 pm

        You apparently, cared enough to post. Too stupid too see someone trolling too.

        • Speaks the Truth on August 27, 2018 at 6:01 am

          Are you sure they’re trolling? How are people supposed to know when they’ve seen comments from people defending criminal behavior similar to Aneisha’s time and time again? Delete the comments section.

    • Adam 12 on August 25, 2018 at 9:14 am

      Let this filthy animal come over your house and drop a deuce in your living room. Then it would be different, right? There is no defense for this animal behavior.

  63. Anonymous on August 23, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Rub her nose in it. Usually works for dogs

  64. Dr. Fill on August 23, 2018 at 10:15 am

    Charged with destruction of private property, how about destruction of eyesight. We can’t unsee this type of behavior, it’s burned into our brains.

  65. AliceW on August 23, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Nice picture, run a copy on photo grade paper and be at the District Court house in Leonardburg on October 5, 2018 and get it autographed!

    • Anonymous on August 27, 2018 at 4:15 pm

      Why?

      • Raneisha, Baby on August 29, 2018 at 8:30 am

        For framing, of course.

  66. Anonymous on August 23, 2018 at 11:35 am

    The Court should play Wipeout during her hearing

  67. Gary G Glitter on August 23, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    This is what an animal looks like ladies and gentlemen.

  68. OH MYYYYY on August 23, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    CLEAN UP ON AISLE 1!!!!!

  69. the Truth on August 23, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Damn she gave every trailer park east of the Mississippi ammunition shame on her!

  70. Cheryl on August 23, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    Find the bathroom and poop there

    • Malcolm X on August 23, 2018 at 6:47 pm

      That was apparently too much trouble.

  71. Rob Stark on August 24, 2018 at 5:52 am

    She deactivated her Facebook page again, and I was looking forward to seeing a rant from her about how she didn’t do it

    • DropADuece on August 25, 2018 at 8:33 am

      More like “doo it”.

  72. Anonymoose on August 24, 2018 at 2:30 pm

    I thought it was just a fart. Once the faucet opened there was no shutting it off. Nevermind them 99 cent bandannas. Who gonna pay for these SUEDE SHOES ? That’s what I wanna know.

  73. KendraT on August 28, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Stank azz, trifling trick ho heifer right there. For reals.

  74. Anonymous on September 1, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Its a good thing that going to the bathroom . . . isn’t ilegal

  75. AliceW on March 7, 2019 at 3:45 pm

    Welcome to St Marys County!

  76. Anonymous on March 7, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    And they let her out again to keep the revolving door of crime going and will have to catch her again.SMH.

  77. Rob Stark on March 7, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    The shart that tried to get away

  78. Darlene on March 7, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    There has GOT to be something wrong with this woman. That’s not the behavior of a normal person….that’s not even the behavior of a trashy person!

  79. truthteller on March 7, 2019 at 6:00 pm

    Well ain’t that some s**t.

    • BigDumper on March 7, 2019 at 8:19 pm

      She apparently no longer gives a sh*tt. But she has no problem taking a sh*t. Bottom line is: she’s a piece of sh*t!

  80. SBD on March 7, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    She should have to pay restitution and change diapers at old folks homes for 1 year(bare handed).

    • GFY on March 8, 2019 at 12:09 pm

      You will realize it isnt a punishment when you catch her smelling her fingers while she’s changing the diapers

  81. Anonymous on March 7, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    Filthy animal.

  82. Tidy Bowl on March 7, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    Just another turd in the toilet bowl that’s known as Lexington Park. Flush it and the rest.

  83. P.O.O. Picaso on March 7, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    It was a poodunit

    • Kelly in LP on March 8, 2019 at 4:58 am

      Heh…

  84. Anonymous on March 8, 2019 at 4:21 am

    Did she go back to work after this happend? I would be way to damn embarrassed .

  85. Anonymous on March 8, 2019 at 9:26 am

    Looks like she has packed on a FEW POUNDS… Discussing women… Her family should be PROUD. NOT

    • VeggieMan on March 8, 2019 at 4:21 pm

      She looks like an eggplant with eyes! A very disturbing sight.

  86. Creepy on March 8, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    should clear all products out of store complete sanitation of floors walls shelving etc. as no one sees else where she been in the store other than cameras location submit all bills for cleaning services and loss of products and she will stop wiping that A_ _

  87. Fish fun on March 8, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    Wow even tried to cover it up just like a dog

  88. Ms. Justice on March 8, 2019 at 6:29 pm

    WOW! SHE HAS FACELIKE A BEAR! THE WHOLE FAMILY IS THE BOTTOM OF THE BARREL. sEND HER TO THE TOILET IN A JAIL CELL. WHAT A WINNER.

  89. Anonymous on March 9, 2019 at 4:38 am

    The County Jail and the County Animal Shelter can’t decide where she should go.

    • Anonymous on March 11, 2019 at 9:34 am

      Animal Shelter would be best – they don’t have a commissioner playing catch-and-release.

      • Me on March 15, 2019 at 11:44 am

        Guarentee she wont get adopted….my dogs are trained better then that

  90. Anonymous on March 10, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Another entitled one.

    • OrkinCrew on March 10, 2019 at 11:01 pm

      Just a typical stankho, that’s all. These discusting animals need to be exterminated, before they reproduce and spread disease.

  91. MikeinMorganza on March 11, 2019 at 8:46 am

    I got money that says she’ll never do this again, hahahahahaha

    The public shaming is STRONG here. It should be…THAT’S NASTY

    • Wiggy on March 14, 2019 at 5:23 am

      You’re assuming she has a moral compass that would prevent this again. I’m assuming she’ll do something just as stupid in the future because she feels entitled to do so. Until people stop thinking “Me, me, me,” things won’t change.

  92. chrisie on March 11, 2019 at 10:34 am

    What a class act POS.

  93. Anonymous on March 11, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    She must have left a poop trail to her destination and that’s how they found her!

  94. Anonymous on March 12, 2019 at 8:33 am

    Isn’t that thing defecating redundant? Sort of a pot-meet-kettle thing.

  95. FFM on March 14, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    Wonder why it didn’t use the bucket she used as a wastebasket instead of the floor oh well we are talking about a disrespectful POS

  96. Whatashame on March 14, 2019 at 10:46 pm

    Inmate: What you in for?
    I crapped in a store.
    Inmate: Here, you can have my roll of toilet paper.

  97. LM on April 18, 2019 at 1:09 pm

    She basically got a slap on the wrist.. No surprise there. What a joke.

  98. Anonymous on April 18, 2019 at 1:12 pm

    LMFAO. Of course she pleaded guilty….. The CAMERA doesn’t lie

  99. Anonymous on April 18, 2019 at 1:13 pm

    2 days in jail? RIDICULOUS. These people will NEVER STOP THEIR BAD BEHAVIOR UNTIL JUDGES START LOCKING THEM UP FOR MORE THEN 2 DAYS.WHAT A JOKE.

  100. Dan on April 18, 2019 at 1:55 pm

    What a crappy sentence. 58 days suspended

  101. Anonymous on April 18, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    You can look at her and tell shes a racist law breaking blm fool.

  102. dirt on April 18, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    I’ll bet the turd looked better than her face

  103. William glenn on April 18, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    2 day, is that all

