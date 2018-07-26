VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity of Destruction of Property Suspect Who Defecated in Convenience Store

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person shown in the video below for destruction of property.

On Friday, July 20, 2018, at 2:45 p.m. while inside the Rod n Reel store in Lexington Park on Three Notch Road the suspect damaged merchandise for sale in the store.

The suspect was last seen getting into a white Buick heading south on Three Notch Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. John Fenwick at 301-475-4200, ext. *8140 or email John.Fenwick@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 38577-18

