VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity of Destruction of Property Suspect Who Defecated in Convenience Store

July 26, 2018

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person shown in the video below for destruction of property.

On Friday, July 20, 2018, at 2:45 p.m. while inside the Rod n Reel store in Lexington Park on Three Notch Road the suspect damaged merchandise for sale in the store.

The suspect was last seen getting into a white Buick heading south on Three Notch Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. John Fenwick at 301-475-4200, ext. *8140 or email John.Fenwick@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 38577-18


46 Responses to VIDEO: Police Seeking Identity of Destruction of Property Suspect Who Defecated in Convenience Store

  1. Eew Eew That Smell! on July 26, 2018 at 11:19 am

    Another $hit and run in the county!

    That is a TRUE convenience store.

    Complete with walk-thru service, buckets, and wipes hangin on the rack – live @center stage!

    Reply
  2. Peanut on July 26, 2018 at 11:20 am

    O
    M
    G

    I literally threw up in my mouth a little when she smelt her hand… That’s just nasty!

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 11:38 am

    Nasty and trifflin.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 12:04 pm

      Well said.

      Reply
  4. Brobi Wan Kenobi on July 26, 2018 at 11:42 am

    got that mud butt… and the audacity to use a business’s merchandise to wipe your nasty cheeks.

    hide your stock out here, people doing the most.

    Reply
  5. MAV on July 26, 2018 at 11:56 am

    What a nasty B*TCH!!! But some underwear on to catch your nasty drippings…don’t be doing that clean up in a store with stuff you aren’t purchasing…..I hope all her family, friends and ALL her men she her nasty a$$ on here.

    Reply
  6. IKnowImRight on July 26, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Says a LOT about her character.

    Reply
    • Rob Stark on July 26, 2018 at 12:53 pm

      It says that she has NONE!

      Reply
  7. World's most interesting woman. on July 26, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    I don’t always need to re-wipe. ‘Butt’ when I do…I do it at the Rod-N-Reel, using their bandanas! Stay classless my friends.

    Reply
  8. Jk on July 26, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    Animal

    Reply
  9. Al Sharpton on July 26, 2018 at 12:18 pm

    Tommy Sotomayor is RIGHT ON THE MONEY

    Reply
  10. Adam 12 on July 26, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    There is no defense to this. This is what we have become? Come on FB detectives; someone out there knows who this is. Time to shame this piece of trash.

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 12:35 pm

    Wow s

    top the madness in Dameron

    Reply
  12. Keytasha on July 26, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Look here Trump Trash, this sistah did nuthin wrong and race don’t enter into it. We used to BE the white man’s property, and now we poopin ON the white man’s property. Hate to tell all y’all but all y’all need to expect more of this until we get paid our reparations. Where my 40 akers and a mule is at? That got to be worth the price of a Lincoln Navigator in today’s dollars and with interest and all.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 2:16 pm

      Lame

      Reply
      • anonymous 2 on July 26, 2018 at 2:56 pm

        I’m thinking someone probably made up this comment to stir things up a bit, lol

        Reply
    • Christopher on July 26, 2018 at 3:23 pm

      40 akers LMFAO You’re so uneducated. Did you get past the 6th grade ? Educate yourself, get a job and quit looking for free stuff because the only thing free in this world for you is dick and bubble gum except they ran out of bubble gum.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 3:49 pm

        I cant believe you fell for that lol

        Reply
    • Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 4:12 pm

      You are one ignorant person

      Reply
  13. Anon on July 26, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    I bet Anthony loved that!

    Reply
  14. Zo on July 26, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    I installed that camera system – never thought it would catch this kinda thing in action. What a crazy world.

    Reply
  15. ConcernedCitizen on July 26, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    #shartweek

    Reply
    • HammerHead on July 26, 2018 at 2:14 pm

      I salute you!

      Reply
  16. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    A disgusting human being!!

    Reply
    • Jane Goodall on July 26, 2018 at 2:16 pm

      Wrong! Not a human being, just an un house-trained animal.

      Reply
  17. The Great Cornholio on July 26, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    Do NOT threaten her. She needs TP. TP for her bunghole.

    Reply
  18. Anonymous #13 on July 26, 2018 at 1:17 pm

    EEEWWW! ICK!! I’d hate to be the employee who opened up the store and found that. GAG! Can they get DNA from that?

    Reply
    • TellItLikeItIs on July 26, 2018 at 1:54 pm

      At least they can get her screened for colon cancer.

      Reply
  19. People on July 26, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Are you seeing that this woman either wasn’t raised properly or she’s mentally mentally abused by someone and now she wants to take it out on others that is some trifling ass stuff shaking my God damn head

    Reply
  20. TAG on July 26, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    OMG with all this technology and such a detailed video why can’t this nasty woman be identified!!! I hope her mother sees this video!!! Disgusting!!!

    Reply
  21. poop wave on July 26, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    poop wave

    Reply
  22. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    swamp ass

    Reply
  23. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    Nasty

    Reply
  24. Yyyyy on July 26, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    Does it go in the bargain rack now. 1/2 off!!!!!!

    Reply
  25. Denise M Lusby on July 26, 2018 at 2:04 pm

    Then after she smells her hand she goes on touching everything in the cooler and all the other stuff, gross me out.

    Reply
  26. Stanky Fingahhh on July 26, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    Stanky fingers!!! Beware to anyone she hand feeds…

    Reply
  27. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    How do you ever show your face in the county again after this nastiness. If they find her they should sentence her to community service cleaning the toilets in the county lockup.

    Reply
    • Am I Right? on July 26, 2018 at 3:34 pm

      Who you tryin’ to kid? You could be standing in line next to her tomorrow and wouldn’t remember what she looks like. Unless you know her/ see her regularly, you won’t remember her. Just another anonymous NASTY thang.

      Reply
  28. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 2:34 pm

    Aneisha Jones is the culprit.

    Reply
  29. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 2:45 pm

    never trust a fart

    Reply
  30. I know on July 26, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    That is Aneisha Jones. I just sent smnewsnet a photo that proves it! She nasty

    Reply
  31. She Sharted on July 26, 2018 at 3:35 pm

    Turd Burglar…

    Reply
  32. nitta on July 26, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    this is disgusting ….

    Reply
  33. nitta on July 26, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    Aneisha Jones is the culprit ???

    Reply
  34. TellItLikeItIs on July 26, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    Could be Obama’s daughter. Don;t hate! Lolol

    Reply
  35. Anonymous on July 26, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    ??

    Reply

