$10,000 Reward Offered for Information About Theft of Numerous Handguns Stolen from The Tackle Box Gun Store

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, have announced a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the theft of firearms from The Tackle Box, a federal firearms licensee (FFL) in Lexington Park.

At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, 2018, an unidentified individual burglarized The Tackle Box, located at 22035 Three Notch Road, in Lexington Park.

This individual stole numerous handguns.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the incident and continue to work the investigation alongside ATF Special Agents.

“We are asking any member of the public who may know something about this individual or the whereabouts of these firearms to come forward. It is ATF’s top priority to make sure our communities stay safe and that businesses can operate without fear of incidents like this occurring. A person who uses criminal means to obtain a firearm is someone of concern to law enforcement and he or she needs to be brought to justice.” said Rob Cekada, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Baltimore Field Division.

To provide tips to ATF, call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov. Tips can also be sent anonymously via the reportit® app using ATF Baltimore Field Division as the location. It is available through the Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and at www.reportit.com. To provide tips to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200, extension *8118, or email James.Bare@stmarysmd.com. Tips can also be sent anonymously by contacting Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or texting a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $10,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms

retailers.

ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes, and regulates the firearm industry. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.