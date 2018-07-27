St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Wanted Individual

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of William Justin Gray, age 38, with no fixed address.

Gray currently has an open warrant for unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and is wanted by the Maryland Parole Commission for parole violations. Gray is also wanted for questioning by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office regarding an ongoing criminal investigation.

Gray is a black male, 5’10” in height and weighs 195 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William Justin Gray, is asked to contact Detective Schultz at (301) 475-4200 extension *1953 or by email at Austin.Schultz@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.