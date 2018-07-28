Catherine “Nora” Johnson Wible, 95, of Clements, MD passed away at her daughter’s home in Hollywood, MD on Thursday, July 26, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 7, 1922 in Clements, MD and was the daughter of the late Agnes Florine Raley Johnson and Edwin Parran Johnson, Sr. Nora is survived by her children; Peggy Dillow (Mickey) of Hollywood, MD, Cathy Brown of Great Mills, MD, Tommy Wible (Sharon) of Baltimore, MD. As well as six grandchildren; Steven Dillow, Jason Dillow (Shelli Click), Jeff Brown (Marcia), Julie Brown-Rund (Bob), Tommy Wible, Jr. (Tara Waldrop) and Katie Wible Murphy (Mike) and one great granddaughter Elizabeth Murphy.

She is preceded in death by her siblings Edwina Branan, Rita Wible, Charlotte Beck, and Edwin Johnson, Jr.

Nora was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and she graduated from Margaret Brent in 1939. Nora was a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed being on the family farm where she spent many Sunday afternoons with her parents, siblings, nieces and nephews. But, her greatest love was spending time with her children, grandchildren and her new great-granddaughter. Her hobby was studying family genealogy, going to the National Archives in Washington, DC to do research and discussing this subject with friends and family. Her encyclopedic knowledge of all things St. Mary’s County, as well as her family’s history, will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Steven Dillow, Jason Dillow, Michael Murphy, Bobby Rund, Jeffrey Brown, Doc Dillow, and Tommy Wible, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Julie Brown-Rund, and Katie Wible Murphy.

Memorial donations in Nora’s name may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.