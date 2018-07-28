Shirley Ellen Adkins “Meemaw”, 82

Shirley Ellen Adkins, affectionately known as “Meemaw”, 82, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away at Solomons Nursing Center, in Solomons, MD, on Sunday, July 22, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born on January 13, 1936 in McDunn, West Virginia, to the late John Henry Teasley and Dorothy Gwendlynn Harmon Teasley.

Shirley spent her life taking care of her family. She loved watching the Redskins and playing horseshoes. Shirley was named as one of the Top Ten Women’s Horseshoe Players in St. Mary’s County. But her greatest love was for her family and children.

Shirley is survived by her children: Danny R. Adkins (Debbie) of Lexington Park, MD, Larry W. Adkins (Mary Jane) of Hollywood, MD, Ricky R. Adkins, Ronnie C. Adkins, Joyce A. Dunn, and Randy A. Adkins, all of Lexington Park, MD, and Janie D. Stauffer (Eddie) of Leonardtown, MD; 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Shelby Evans, Sue Meade, Wanda Hughes, Lois Ward, Debbie Teasley, Jimmy Teasley, Jack Teasley, and Danny Teasley, all of Coeburn, Virginia; and many extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Doffis Ray Adkins, in March of 1979.

Graveside service and interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, in Coeburn, Virginia, on August 4, 2018, at 11:00 a.m.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.