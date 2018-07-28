Dorothy Clifton Williams, 93, died July 23, 2018 at home in Discovery Commons of Wildwood, Assisted Living facility. Born November 19, 1924 in Washington D.C. she was the daughter of the late George E. Clifton and Annie Margaret Wolf.

She was a homemaker and mother to her four beautiful children, the late Joyce Brookbank, George Adcock and Robert Adcock of Mechanicsville, MD and Margaret Calkins of Palm Coast, Florida. Family was everything to her. She was the grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

She loved to quilt, make dolls, knit and crochet. She was the best cook; making the best pies in the world.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice St. Mary’s County, Inc., P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.