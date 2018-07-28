Warren John Hoffmaster, 70, of Lusby, MD passed away on July 23, 2018 at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House with his wife, son, and close family friend next to him. Warren went by other names as well, Johnny, John, Dad, and Grandpa!

Born March 13, 1948 in Washington, DC, John and his family moved from Beltsville, MD to Calvert County in 1981. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at AFSOUTH, Italy. His career started at the U.S. Senate Disbursing Office (U.S. Capitol), J.H. Water Systems, Inc. (Owner), and eventually retired from Federal Government Service.

John had a passion for horses, even owning one. He loved recalling his cattle drives in Wyoming on horseback. He was an avid dog lover, breeder, and showed dogs. His hobbies in life were gun collecting/shooting, boating, fishing, photography, woodworking (he was never happier then when he and grandson Carson worked on special projects in the workshop), and he loved spending time with his family, especially all of his grandchildren.

John is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Rita Hoffmaster, and sister Mary E. “Peengie” Thompson. John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joanne Conwell Hoffmaster, son, Bradley John Hoffmaster and wife, Jill Hoffmaster, son, Jason “Gene” Hoffmaster and partner Richard Montgomery, niece, Lisa Jordan, and nephews, Craig and Brian Jordan. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren, Pablo, Armando, Julio, Gabriel, Carson, Emmeline, and Conner.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657.

Flowers are welcome. Contributions may be made to Joanne Hoffmaster.