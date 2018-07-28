Frank Eugene Stine, 71, of La Plata, Maryland, died on July 27, 2018 at Sage Point in La Plata. He lived most of his life in La Plata.

Born July 18, 1944 in Washington, DC, Gene was the son of the late Mary Vivien and Frank “Kaiser” Stine of White Plains, MD. Gene graduated from La Plata High School in 1962. He was employed with Southern Maryland Electric (SMECO) for over forty years. He served in the U. S. Army and was a veteran of Vietnam. Gene was one of the organizers of the La Plata Blue Knights and he coached football for many years. He had a love of baseball and he coached for the Southern Charles County Little League for many years. Gene was a fan of the Washington Redskins, Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals. He enjoyed fishing.

Gene is survived by his wife of 53 years, Louise Stine; son Joe Stine and his wife Susan; daughter Janet Herilla and her husband Ted; two grandsons Blake Stine and Ryan Herilla; two granddaughters Molly Stine and Meghan Herilla.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 from 10 AM until time of service to begin at 12 Noon at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made:

La Plata United Methodist Church, 3 Port Tobacco Road La Plata, MD 20646 or

Parkinson’s Foundation 200 SE First Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 or

Alzheimer’s Association 225 N Michigan Avenue Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601.