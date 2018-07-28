Angela Nichole “Ang” Boyd, 36, of Lusby, MD passed away on July 22, 2018 in Great Mills, MD.

Born January 29, 1982 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of Sandra (Mills) Boyd and Daniel Boyd.

Angela moved to the area from Ranson, WV in 1995 and graduated from Patuxent High School in 2001. She was a processor for the Nordstrom Distribution Center for four years.

Angela is survived by her parents, Sandra and Daniel Boyd of Lusby, MD; and her sisters, Sarah Thomas and Megan Breton both of Lusby, MD.