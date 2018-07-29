UPDATE: Police Release Name of 31-Year-Old Man Lexington Park Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident





On July 29, 2018, at approximately 6:50 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Responding deputies found a sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway. The Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2014 Toyota Highlander, operated by Kevin James Wolfe, 51 of Leonardtown, was struck by a 2004 Suzuki GSX R1000 motorcycle operated by William Antonio Briscoe, 31 of Lexington Park.

Briscoe was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road, and failed to stop at a red traffic signal at the intersection of FDR Boulevard. Briscoe collided with the Toyota which was crossing the southbound lanes of Three Notch Road to continue northbound, on a green traffic signal. Briscoe was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Wolfe and two juvenile passengers suffered non-incapacitating injuries. Witness accounts indicate speed and failure to obey a traffic control device to be contributing factors in the accident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision that has not yet provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact Cpl. Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 extension *8031, or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.

7/29/2018: On Sunday, July 29, 2018, at approximately 6:50 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Ledo Pizza, on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for the serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on scene to find a motorcycle into a SUV in the intersection of Three Notch Road, and FDR Boulevard, with the single motorcycle operator ejected.

The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and updates will be provided when they become available.

State Highway Administration was called to the scene to assist with road closures and lighting.

Three Notch Road Southbound at Corporate Drive will be shut down for an extended period of time.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and will provide more information as it becomes available.

