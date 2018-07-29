UPDATE: Police Release Name of 31-Year-Old Man Lexington Park Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

UPDATE 7/30/2018 @ 6:00 a.m.: On July 29, 2018, at approximately 6:50 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.
Responding deputies found a sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway. The Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.
Preliminary investigation determined a 2014 Toyota Highlander, operated by Kevin James Wolfe, 51 of Leonardtown, was struck by a 2004 Suzuki GSX R1000 motorcycle operated by William Antonio Briscoe, 31 of Lexington Park.
Briscoe was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road, and failed to stop at a red traffic signal at the intersection of FDR Boulevard. Briscoe collided with the Toyota which was crossing the southbound lanes of Three Notch Road to continue northbound, on a green traffic signal. Briscoe was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Wolfe and two juvenile passengers suffered non-incapacitating injuries. Witness accounts indicate speed and failure to obey a traffic control device to be contributing factors in the accident.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision that has not yet provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact Cpl. Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 extension *8031, or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com.
7/29/2018: On Sunday, July 29, 2018, at approximately 6:50 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Ledo Pizza, on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for the serious motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.
Crews arrived on scene to find a motorcycle into a SUV in the intersection of Three Notch Road, and FDR Boulevard, with the single motorcycle operator ejected.
The operator of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No other injuries were reported, and updates will be provided when they become available.
State Highway Administration was called to the scene to assist with road closures and lighting.
Three Notch Road Southbound at Corporate Drive will be shut down for an extended period of time.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and will provide more information as it becomes available.
This is terrible. Unfortunately I knew this was going to happen. The motorcycles were right beside me at a red light at Pegg Rd and Three Notch. When the light turned green, they raced full speed toward the next intersection. Unfortunately there was an SUV in the intersection and the motorcycle had no where to go and was going to fast to stop. Prayers go out to the young man’s family. This is such a tragedy. May he rest in peace.
Have you given a statement to the police?
R.I.P. Tommy…
Looks similar to one of the bikes that were trying to hold up traffic at Route 5 and Mattawomen Beantown road heading toward Hugesville. If it’s one in the same there was also a black chevy Tahoe that was helping by swerving back and forth between MWBR and the turn into Nicks….
Clearly, at least one of those vehicles was going well over the 45 mph speed limit in that area.
Clearly you are 100% correct. When they blew by Wendys they were doing 100+. I was 30 seconds behind them. What amazes me is how everyone doesnt understand how it happed. I do. A car cannot see you when your at 150mph plus. They look and your not there. They pull out and wham, appears a motorcycle midway through the vehicle.
Oh so you a smart ass huh you think you would say that to the victim family smdh
I think telling the family the truth is the respectable thing to do. It’s truly unfortunate, but speed IS a cause, if not THE cause of this accident.
Exactly
Another sport bike, not surprised
Tires look a lil bald…
So fortunate that no one else was injured.
Live by the sword die by the sword. Senseless.
That looks one that was weaving in and out of traffic and between cars racing from one light to the next. Driving like an idiot. He got what he deserved.
That’s karma for you
Joan you should never rejoice over the death of another,for you surely don’t know when and how you will take your last breath. You could be driving at 30 miles an hour and get hit by a truck. Don’t be so evil hearted,because your day is coming too, and you will have no control how you leave this earth.
I suspect the victim was part of a group of a half-dozen that blew past me heading south on Three Notch Road from a red light at Chancellors Run. I had pulled out of the Sheetz, with an empty road from the stopped traffic. As I reached going 45 MPH, the group of bikes came weaving around cars at a very high rate of speed (well north of 60 mph, probably higher). Some were held up at the next red light, but that quickly changed to green and they took off; I didn’t see the pack again, until I reached the accident scene.
That much damage is indicative of a high speed collision. I’ve seen people on these motorcycles doing well over 100 mph up and down Great Mills Road before and they all think it’s fun and games until they wreck.
I was right next to these guys at the light as well when they took off. It’s true that they were just going too fast to make a safe stop, and that SUV was just crossing the intersection at that time. Sad…hope this can at the very least serve as a reminder of the dangers of speeding in excess. Prayers.
Sadly this will not deter the speeders at all and they will claim everyone else should watch out for them. I hate that they lost their life over a small thrill but CARMA is a bitch.
All those people that ride so fast for no reason and pull they’re throttle at a light even though 75% of there bikes are fuel injected.
No matter what the reason is it’s still sad some of these comments are not needed have damn respect for the family..oh I forget ya mother didn’t raise you to have any jack ass
Rest in peace….
He made a dumb choice..
So many of you people speculate on here as to what occurred but don’t know. Some of you are truly disrespectful but don’t leave your name. I was a survivor of one these crashes last year on may 29 2017 at the light of pegs and chancellors run road and when I saw some the comments it was ridiculous.
So if you don’t know keep your prejudices comments you have against sport bikes to your self. And please start manning up on here and say your name. My prayers and sympathy goes out to all the family and friends of Bos Tommy. Sincerely JAMIE SWANN
What does that have to do with this person running the red light?
I’m glad that you survived your accident, but did you run a red light? If you did, then you’re an idiot too.
I’m glad in this case the idiot didn’t take out some innocent bystanders.
Not all that sad. Drive like an idiot that’s what you get. The whole area was choked with bikes doing that crap on Sunday. Just lucky some innocent wasn’t killed.
Exactly, I have no sympathy
Now the fun’s over.
Such a tragic loss.
Wonder if he attended the WPGC bike races this weekend?
Maybe. Were the races held on Rt. 235? If so, he lost….
Ban these bikes off the streets and keep them on the track