58-Year-Old St. Mary’s County Man killed Sunday Afternoon at Leonardtown Wharf Summer Regatta

A single boat accident occurred on Sunday, July 29, 2018, during the Summer Regatta at Leonardtown Wharf.

Boat 5 from the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department immediately responded to the accident scene and one crew member entered the water. The crew utilized the floating stokes basket and hoisted the patient into Boat 5. CPR was initiated by the crew and the patient was transferred to an ambulance from the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad.

The vintage boat operated by Charles David Downs, 58, was traveling on Breton Bay at about 80 mph “when the bow raised up and the boat flipped over, ejecting the driver.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police reported the 58-year-old St. Mary’s County man was killed Sunday afternoon after his boat flipped at 80 mph and he was ejected during a Coast Guard-sanctioned event on Breton Bay near Leonardtown.

The event was sponsored by the Southern Maryland Boat Club.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police is investigating the incident.

