Karen Melissa Finch, 44, of Mechanicsville MD, passed away on July 27, 2018 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Karen was born on June 9, 1974 in La Plata MD, to Eileen M. (Gardiner) and Harry C. Finch Jr. She is the loving mother of Jackson Chandler Finch. Karen is also survived by her sisters: Joyce Linderman and her husband Eric; and Dixie Jordan and her husband Chris. As well as her nieces and nephews, Troy and Brady Jordan, and Arabella and Abigail Linderman, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Karen was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Harry and Helen Finch and Joseph and Dorothy Gardiner.

Karen graduated from Chopticon High School in 1992. She was employed at Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital as a financial analyst. Her greatest joy in life was her son. She loved to just spend time with Jackson and her family.

Family will receive friends to celebrate Karen’s life on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home in Charlotte Hall, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 10:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, Mechanicsville MD with Father Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Kee Abell, John Finch Jr., Michael George, Lee Gardiner, Earl Gardiner Jr and Charlie Gardiner. Memorial donations can be made to Mother Catherine Academy in Jackson’s name or to Immaculate Conception Church.