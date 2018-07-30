Ralph Wilbur Downs, Sr., 85, of Oak Grove, Virginia, passed away on July 28, 2018 at his residence. Ralph was born on November 6, 1932 in Washington, DC to the late George Myron Downs, Jr. and the late Helen Bernice Milburn Downs.

Ralph was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a sheet metal worker for the Federal Government at the Navy Yard in Washington, DC.; The State Department and The White House. Ralph was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed fishing, hunting deer, and eating crabs.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his son, Brian Keith Downs; his brothers: George Myron “Sonny” Downs III, Norman Henry Downs, Donald Dennis Downs, David Lei Downs, and sisters, Joan Marie Beard and Doris Bernice Downs. Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia Anne Parker Downs, whom he married on May 14, 1955. He is also survived by his son: Ralph Wilbur Downs, Jr.; daughters: Diane Marie Downs Klem, and Kathy Lynn Downs Pickens; daughters-in-law: Carol Downs and Amy Downs; sons-in-law: Fred Klem and Greg Pickens; brothers: Kenneth Edward Downs, Richard Chapin Downs, John Allen Downs, James Myron Downs; sister: Virginia Carol “Ginny” Gainer;10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 from 2:00-4:00 P.M. and 6:00-8:00 P.M. with prayers at 7:00 P.M. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 10:00 A.M., with interment to follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.