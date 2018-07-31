Chesapeake Beach Woman Arrested for Possession of Crack Cocaine

July 31, 2018
Carol Lyn Ortman, 52, of Chesapeake Beach

On July 24, 2018 Deputy Bowlan received a complaint at the Rod N Reel, Chesapeake Beach for a female stumbling in the parking lot. Deputy Bowlan made contact with the subject, identified as Carol Lyn Ortman, 52, of Chesapeake Beach, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with an open beer in the center console.

A search of the vehicle revealed a glass smoking pipe with burnt residue and copper strains, as well as crack cocaine and more copper strains in a cigarette pack.

Ortman was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

