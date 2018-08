The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will present a briefing to the Lexington Park Business Association on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, about recent burglaries and robberies in the Lexington Park area.

The public is also invited to attend to hear about the ongoing investigations.

The meeting will be held at the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall at 46900 South Shangri La Drive in Lexington Park, starting at 6 p.m.