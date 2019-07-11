Clinton Man Who Robbed Leonardtown Dash In Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison

UPDATE 7/11/2019: Demitri Raymond Gardiner, 24 of Clinton, was sentenced on Monday, July 8, 2019, in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court After pleading guilty to the robbery charge and a second-degree assault in April of 2019. Gardiner also pleaded guilty to assaulting an employee at the jail on December 20, 2018.
Gardiner was sentenced by Circuit Judge Micheal J. Stamm to four years in the department of corrections for the robbery, one year for the assault of the Dash In employee and six months for the assault of the jail employee, all charges are to run consecutively.
UPDATE: Demitri Raymond Gardiner was apprehended on July 31, 2018, with the assistance of the Prince George’s County Police Department
7/31/2018: On July 30, 2018, at approximately 7:50 p.m., the Dash In, located on Point Lookout Road, in Leonardtown, was robbed by an individual, later identified as Demitri Raymond Gardiner, 24 of Clinton.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking Gardiner’s whereabouts.
Gardiner is 5’9” in height, weighs 160 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Gardiner has an open arrest warrant for the following charges:
- Armed Robbery
- Assault 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Demitri Raymond Gardiner is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension *8128, or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
