Wednesday’s Pet for 8-1-18 is FANCY

Featured Pet: Fancy

Rescue Group: Calvert Animal Welfare League (CAWL)

Breed: Rat/Fox Terrier Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $250.00

Fancy is a 1-year-old rat/fox terrier mixed girl. She is 200% ball of energy. She will need a fenced in yard to ensure she can run as much as her little heart desires. Fancy loves to snuggle and is great with other dogs. Her best home is probably without cats, she loves to run and chase. She is good with kids; she would probably do best in a home with older kids who won’t let her slip through a door. If you wish to learn more about Fancy, please stop by CAWL during adoption hours or email her foster mom Kristy at kristyisles@gmail.com Fancy will make a wonderful companion.

If your interested in Fancy please email cawl@comcast.net or call 410-535-9300. For more information visit: http://www.cawlrescue.org/

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

