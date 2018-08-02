Two Suspects in Custody For Sunday’s Homicide in Fort Washington

Homicide Unit detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department charged two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in Fort Washington on Sunday. The suspects are 25-year-old Irving Silva of the 1700 block of Euclid Street in Northwest Washington and 17-year-old Jelani Edwards of the 4300 block of 40th Street in Brentwood. Edwards is charged as an adult in this case.

On July 29th, at approximately 7:30 pm, patrol officers responded to the 7200 block of Shockley Court for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, they discovered the victim, 22-year-old Giovanni Little of Shockley Court, outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.Within minutes of the shooting, responding patrol officers located the suspects not far from the scene and took them into custody.

The preliminary investigation reveals the suspects robbed the victim prior to the fatal shooting. The suspects and victim were acquaintances. Both Silva and Edwards are charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. They are in custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

