William Antonio Briscoe, 31

William Antonio Briscoe, known to all his family as “Ton Ton”, was born on May 18, 1987, to Pamela Herbert, William Herbert and Roderick Croom. He unexpectedly passed away on July 29, 2018, at the tender age of 31 years. William was employed with Hollywood Contracting, LLC, as a foreman, from 2016 to the present, in the Washington, DC area. Most recently, William took over operations of the late Keith Robinson’s auto shop, Fast Lane Performance in Great Mills, MD. Keith’s mother, Victoria Robinson, blessed William with the honor in continuing to operate the business in Keith’s loving memory. William was a beloved DJ, known to all as “DJ Big Tommy”! You could catch him almost every weekend at a family event, a local establishment or even in his own home perfecting his craft. He quickly mastered the skills needed to be successful as a disc jockey and loved being the life of the party! If you ever had the chance to hear one of his sets, you know you would hear “TURN ME UP!!” more than once. Big Tommy would often DJ with his cousin DJ Nyce, and others to include DJ Widebody, DJ Paperz, DJ Leggz, DJ Big B, DJ Shorty B and with his eldest daughter, DJ Lil B (Alisha Day).

William was known for bringing people together in a way that made them feel like family instantly! He loved family gatherings, chilling with his boys and spending time with his children. William served his community diligently, co-founding Pyramid Society Entertainment in 2015. The goal of the organization remains simple, to bring everyone together as one by spreading positivity, peace and love through helping the youth grow and adapt in today’s society. The non-profit organization aims to uplift the local community through sponsored events, charity drives, and outreach programs. The organization motto, “I am…because we are” will forever be displayed in the works of the organization as it continues to pour into the youth what the community has poured into its members.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Marnette Briscoe; uncles, Ernest Briscoe (Bey) and Marvin (Jelly) Briscoe; aunts, Pandora Herbert, Marie (Pee Wee) Day and Cheryl Herbert; cousins, Kevin (Busta) Herbert and Paul (PJ) Herbert and a special friend and riding partner, Keith Robinson. William is survived by his loving parents, Pamela and William Herbert and Roderick Croom; eleven beautiful children with whom he was blessed, six daughters, Alisha Day, Zyairrah, Kaylen, Navaeh, Kaniyah and Khari Briscoe and five sons, Keion, Kevin, Kamari, Korey and Kayden Briscoe. He is also survived by his eight siblings, Carlos White, of Lexington Park, MD, Anteron Herbert (Ashley) of California, MD, Alisha Croom and Ashavia Pruitt, of Birmingham, AL, Lawanda Robinson, of Detroit, MI and Donta’vious Croom, of Birmingham, AL; his grandparents, Ernest and Frances Dickens, of Lexington, Park, MD and Rita Hunt, of Hoover, AL and Augustus and Elizabeth Herbert, of Mechanicsville, MD; his loving Godparents, Patsy Mason, of Loganville, GA and Henry Briscoe, of Lexington Park, MD). William also leaves to cherish his long-time girlfriend and life partner, Ashley Goodwin; Big Tommy’s Brothers Forever: Randy Brooks, Oliver (Webbie) Smith, Joe (Red-Boy) Young, Marvin Briscoe, Tilli Mack, Tory (Toro) Herbert, Pierre Harris, Gregory Barnes, Samuel (Bambino) Montgomery, Michael (Dro) McCoy, Tyrell Frederick and Derrick Day and a very special sister, LaShonda Herbert, as well as his many uncles and aunts, nieces and nephews, family and friends, and his godchildren, whom he loved and appreciated.

Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 for visitation at 9:00 am until time of service at 10:30 am at First Missionary Baptist Church, 46370 Pegg Ln, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Monetary donations to help with the funeral expenses would be greatly appreciated. Donations may be made directly to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home via credit card, money order, cash or certified check. No personal checks accepted.