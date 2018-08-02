Kevin Anthony “Tony” Nelson, 53 of Stafford, VA, (formerly of St. Mary’s County) passed away peacefully on July 28, 2018. Kevin was the loving and devoted husband of Maria Nelson; loving father of Shaunte Barber and Tamara and Javita Spears; son of Yvonne Somerville and Joseph Nelson (Shirley); brother of Joseph, Jr. (Sandra) and Lonita Nelson; grandchildren, Mikala Barber, Makhi Scott and Xavier Estep and other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will unite on Friday, August 10, 2018 for visitation at 9:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am at Gospel Tabernacle of Prayer Church, 24516 Budds Creek Rd, Clements, MD. Interment to follow at St. John’s Cemetery, 43950 St. John’s Rd, Hollywood, MD.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kevin A. Nelson II ’03 Memorial Scholarship Fund at www.archbishopcarroll.org/forms/donations.