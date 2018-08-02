Peggy Parrett French, 78, of Clements, MD, formerly from Clarksville, VA passed away on July 31, 2018. Born on September 12, 1939 in Clarksville, VA she was the daughter of the late Thelma Helen Wilson Parrett and Roy Davis Parrett. Peggy was the loving wife of the late James Milton French, Sr. whom she married on November 13, 1954 in Norlina, NC and whom preceded her in death on August 28, 1997. Peggy is survived by her children; Skip French (Vicki) of Bushwood, MD, Tim French (Cheryl) of Clarksville, VA, Steve French (Pat) of Jackson, MO, Kenneth French (Sherri) of Mechanicsville, MD, 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She graduated from Chase City High School. She moved from Waldorf, MD to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1976. Peggy was a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 24 years, retiring in August, 1999.

Peggy belonged to the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 221, she Volunteer for a Community That Shares (ACTS), was a Financial Assistant for Hughesville Baptist Church, a member of the Rural Carriers Association, and Thomas Stone Booster Club. Peggy always enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors especially when it came to watching the animals in her yard and growing her beautiful flowers. She enjoyed her various trips with her friends. Her most treasured moments were spent with her family.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM followed by American Legion Auxiliary prayers at 7:15PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kevin Cullins officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Timmy French, Jr., Jeff French, Kenny French, Jr., Jimmy Irby, Jr., Mike Irby, and Ronnie Miller.

In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650, in her honor would be greatly appreciated by the family.