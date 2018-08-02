Francis Bernard “Frankie” Istvan, Jr., 27, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on July 28, 2018 at his residence. He was born on August 30, 1990, in Clinton, MD.

Frankie graduated from La Plata High School. After high school, for the past nine years, Frankie worked as a fabricator at Metcalfe Heating and Air Conditioning, and he also worked at Food Lion. Frankie enjoyed playing board games, watching WWE wrestling, catching and eating crabs, and helping his mother.

Frankie is survived by his parents, Francis Bernard Istvan, Sr. and Cynthia Ann Heard Istvan, of Mechanicsville, MD; his grandmother, Doris Williams Heard of Spring Hill, Florida; three sets of aunts and uncles, and many cousins and friends.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 10:00 A.M., with interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be Travis Williams, Glendon Boyden, George Belfield, Michael Istvan, Chris Istvan, and Shawn Hayden.

