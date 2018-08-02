Mary Rose Isham, 79

Mary Rose Isham, age 79 of La Plata, Maryland, died July 29, 2018 at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Virginia.

Mary was a retired Medical Receptionist with doctors’ offices and at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland for 40 plus years. She was a member of Maryland Point Baptist Church in Nanjemoy, Maryland and served as their choir director. She loved working in her yard and had a green thumb. She was an awesome cook who loved to prepare big meals for her family. She most cherished taking care of her husband.

She was the daughter of Perry Clester Delaughter and Katherine McKinsey Walters Delaughter.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Herbert Sardis “Herb” Isham, Jr.; her daughters, Charlene R. Reburn (John) and Lesley R. Renfro (Brett); her brother, Donald Delaughter (Judy); her sister, Katherine Beeson; and her grandchildren, Randi and Brittany.

Friends received on Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 5-8PM and where Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 10AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.

Memorials in Mary’s name are asked to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942.