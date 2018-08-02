Bryantown Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop in Waldorf

August 2, 2018
On Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at approximately 6:20 p.m., Trooper Foster of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a blue Kia for exceeding the posted speed limit on Shlagel Road, Waldorf.

Upon making contact with the operator, Thornton, Corey Joseph, 28, of Bryantown, Trooper Foster detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

The search revealed the following:

  • 149.3 grams of marijuana
  • 2 digital scales
  • 1 metal grinder
  • 3 THC capsules
  • 1 Vape refill containing THC
  • 1 pill and several partial pills of suboxone
  • a large amount of U.S. Currency.

Thornton was charged with the following:

  • CR 5.602 – CDS Poss w/Int to Distribute
  • CR.5.601.(a)(1) CDS Possess-Not Marijuana
  • CR 5 601(a)(1) CDS: Poss Marijuana 10 GM+
