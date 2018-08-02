Waldorf Man Sentenced to Life Plus 105 Years in Prison for Murder of Thomas Tibbs

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on Thursday, August 2, 2018, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Miguel Angel Santana, 28 of Waldorf, to Life plus 105 years for the First-Degree Murder of Thomas Tibbs, 4 counts of Attempted Murder, 5 counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Violent Crime, 9 counts of Reckless Endangerment, and three weapons charges.

On Tuesday, March 20, 2018, a Charles County jury, after a 6-day trial, convicted Santana of the above listed charges.

On March 23, 2016, officers responded to the 2500 block of Gittings Court in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims, Thomas Tibbs and Kemo Key, suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for their injuries; however, Tibbs succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

An investigation into the shooting revealed that earlier in the day, Santana’s co-defendant, Rashaad Jovonni Brawner, was involved in a verbal altercation with Key at a gas station.After leaving, Brawner picked up Santana and drove to a neighborhood looking for Key. When they found Key, Brawner confronted him and a physical confrontation ensued. Brawner attempted to retreat to the driver’s seat of his vehicle; however, several men who were at the residence attempted to pull Brawner out. Santana, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, began shooting at the men while still inside of the vehicle. The men fled. Thomas Tibbs, who was standing nearby but not involved in the fight, was struck with bullets from Santana’s gun in the chest and arm.Key was also shot, suffering a non-life threatening wound to the buttocks. Brawner and Santana then fled the area in the vehicle.

Witnesses identified Brawneras the driver of the vehicle. Brawner later identified Santana as the shooter.

At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Francis J. Granados addressed the Court, “This was such a senseless murder. [The defendant] inflicted this grievous loss on [Tibbs’] family. – No parent should have to suffer the loss of a child. Particularly, no parent should have to suffer the loss of a child essentially out there on his doorstep. – The evidence shows a cold-blooded murder. [The defendant] told Rashaad to get out of the way and let out a hailstorm of gunfire. He made the decision he was going to shoot and he was going to kill. He killed [Tibbs]; he tried to kill 4 other people and endangered the good family across the street. – [Tibbs] was a good man. He was an upstanding citizen and working to better himself. The defendant killed him for absolutely no reason.”

