Police Locate Body of Missing Clements Man

UPDATE: On August 2, 2018, at approximately 3:00 p.m., James Francis Morgan, of Clements, was located deceased.

Morgan was located in the water of McIntosh Run, in Leonardtown, after an extensive search. At this time there are no signs of foul play.

Morgan will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective James Bare at (301) 475-4200 extension *8118, or by email at James.Bare@stmarysmd.com.

8/2/2018: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of James Francis Morgan, age 43 of Clements. Morgan has been reported missing, and at this time is classified as critically missing. Morgan is a white male, 5’11” in height, weighs 240 pounds, and has brown hair. The missing person was last seen in the area of the Port of Leonardtown Winery, located on Newtowne Neck Road, in Leonardtown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Francis Morgan, is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.