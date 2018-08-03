Police Arrest 26-Year-Old Woman for Arson of Upper Marlboro Restaurant

A fire significantly damaged an Upper Marlboro building this morning on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Prince George’s County Firefighters were alerted to a building fire at 14703 Main Street in the Town of Upper Marlboro.

Firefighters arrived within 3 minutes of dispatch to find fire coming from a restaurant at that address. Three alarms, approximately 100 personnel, were summoned to the scene to extinguish the fire which occurred around 3:00 am. Fortunately, no firefighter or civilian injuries were reported. Three occupants from apartments on the top floor of this 3-story building were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross.

The County Office of the Fire Marshal estimated fire loss at $250,000. During the course of the investigation fire investigators determined the cause to be incendiary. Investigators also developed a suspect identified as Jessica Marie Poole, 26, of Harwood. She is a prior employee of the business and had recently been fired. She was arrested this afternoon and charged with the following crimes:

2 counts of 1st Degree Arson,

2nd Degree Arson

2 counts of Reckless Endangerment

“I commend the firefighters that battled this difficult fire and to our fire investigators and law enforcement officers for determining the cause, identifying a suspect and ensuring the suspect was arrested,” said County Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale. “I would also like to acknowledge our County Police Department for making the arrest and to the Anne Arundel County Fire and Police Departments for assisting in this investigation.”

