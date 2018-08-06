Terecia Williams

Peacefully on Friday, July 27, 2018, Terecia went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by her loving family. Friends may unite with the family on Monday, August 6, from 10 am until time of Life Celebration Service at 11 am at Westphalia United Methodist Church located at 9363 D’Arcy Road in Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD.

