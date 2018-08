Peacefully on Thursday, August 2, 2018, Selinda passed away surrounded by her loving family. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, August 10, from 10 am until time of service 11 am at Spirit of Faith Christian Center located at 2261 Oxon Run Drive in Temple Hills, MD. Interment is private.

