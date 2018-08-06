George Jerome Butler, Sr., 55 of Lexington Park, MD, entered into eternal rest on July 30, 2018 at the Washington Hospital Center. Family and friends will unite on Thursday, August 9, 2018 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment to follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

This entry was posted on August 6, 2018 at 1:27 am and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.