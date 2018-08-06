Robert “Bob” Addison Pike, 95, of Hollywood, MD formerly from Pikeville, NC passed away on August 1, 2018 in Midlothian, VA. Born on August 4, 1922 in Pikeville, NC. He was the son of the late Julia Alma Rockville Pike and Nathan Addison Pike. Bob was the loving husband of Elizabeth Julia Mozingo Pike, whom he married on May 28, 1948. Bob is survived by their children; Evelyn Delores Pike Vitello (Louis) of Buffalo, NY, Barbara Jean Pike Nidever (RJ) of CA, Robert Wayne Pike (Norma) of Hollywood, MD, Jeffrey Lee Pike (Ellen) of Midlothian, VA, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

He moved from Pikeville, NC to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1943. Bob served in the United States Army for 9 months from 1942 to 1943, and he was honorable discharged. He was the owner of Pike Gas Company, and later worked as an electrician on Patuxent River Naval Air Station, he retired after 35 years in 1974. Bob was a member of the American Legion.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery Great Mills, MD with Pastor Dan Moore officiating. Pallbearers will be; Dexter Ford, Wayne Pike, Jr, Jesse N. Pike, Norma Pike and Derrick Anderson.