William Robert “Bob” Greer, Sr., 80

William Robert “Bob” Greer, Sr., age 80, of Port Tobacco, MD, died August 3, 2018.

Bob was son of the late Joseph Leroy Greer, Sr. and the late Marie Margaret (Flynn) Greer.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Betty Lou (Turner) Greer.

Bob was a Retired Steamfitter with the Local 602, after more than 35 years of service.

Friends received on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm, with Wake Service at 7:00pm, at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 11:00am at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church – McConchie, 7640 Port Tobacco Road, Port Tobacco, MD 20677. Interment to follow at St. Ignatius Catholic Church Cemetery – Hilltop, 6455 Port Tobacco Road, Port Tobacco, MD 20677.

Memorials in Bob’s name are asked to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.