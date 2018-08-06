Richard Edward Bamberger, 79

On Tuesday August 1,2018 at his home surrounded by family, Richard Bamberger of Waldorf, Maryland passed away at his residence after battling cancer. Dear husband for 43 years of Carolyn Bamberger who passed away in 2006, a beloved father survived by his son and daughter-in-law Richard J. and Jessica Bamberger, daughter and son-in-law Angela and Bill Miller, and daughter and son-in-law Yvonne and Timothy Huntt, and a beloved grandfather “Pap Pap” to his grandchildren Richard W. Bamberger, Morgan Huntt, Abigail Russell, and Lucas Bamberger.

He was a native from Pittsburgh, PA and has resided in Waldorf, MD since 1975. Richard served in the Navy as a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired for 24 years as a Senior Chief Diver. He pursued a second career for 13 years at Potomac Electric Power Company.

After retiring from the Navy, he volunteered the rest of his life for our veterans. He was involved in many capacities in our local community and state of Maryland. Richard held many positions in the Disabled American Veterans (DA V), including being Maryland State Commander for two different years and local commander at Chapter 36 for many years. Some of the organizations that Richard was a member of included the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) that he was previously a local commander of, the American Legion, AMVETS, the Knights of Columbus, and the Elks Lodge.

Richard was very honored to serve as a transportation officer of the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home by volunteering his time transporting veterans to and from the V A Hospitals. He was a service officer who helped numerous veterans receive the benefits they deserved.

We will be celebrating Richard’s life with a viewing on Monday August 6, 2018 from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm at Huntt’s Funeral Home located at 3035 Old Washington Rd. Waldorf, MD.

His funeral will be held on Tuesday August 7, 2018 beginning at l0:00 am at St. Peters Church located at 3320 Saint Peters Dr. Waldorf, MD.

The burial will follow at the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Immediately following, a repast will be held at the VFW Post 8810 located at 2310 Old Washington Rd. Waldorf, MD.