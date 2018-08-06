WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 8/6/2018

The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.
|Sascha Mary Kearns is wanted for Drug Possession. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Tyneshia Renea Parker is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Nichole Lynn Ward is wanted for Drug Possession. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Brian Michael Bellosi Sr is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|John Maurice Neale Jr. is wanted for Drug Distribution, Driving on a Suspended License, and Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Marlon Rene Stephen is wanted for Forgery of Private Documents. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Marcus Alber Leroy Gantt III is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Sandra Sue Garver is wanted for Drug Possession. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Robert Lewis Coates Jr. is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
|Brian Arthur Jessup is wanted for Violation of Probation-Theft and Dangerous Weapon. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Contact-Phone-Extension-Cell Phone
Sgt. Rob Selkirk 410-535-2800 Ext 2517 Cell 443-624-8241
Det. Mike Tomlinson 410-535-2800 Ext 2581 Cell 443-532-4278
Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 Cell 443-532-0603
Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 Cell 443-975-0481
Det. Mike Lewis 410-535-2800 Ext 2747 Cell 443-975-8368
