St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Chief of Staff

Marvin Butler has been named as the new Chief of Staff for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Butler has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, where he reached the rank of Major, as Assistant Sheriff of Operations.

As Chief of Staff for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Butler administers the civilian staff of the agency, including the offices of Finance, Human Resources, Police Services, Records and Property. “I am excited to continue my career in law enforcement with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office”, Butler said. “As the newly appointed Chief of Staff, I look forward to supporting the Sheriff and working alongside the many civilian men and women, and those in uniform.”

“The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is privileged and pleased to have Marvin Butler join the agency as its Chief of Staff,” Sheriff Tim Cameron said. “Butler has decades of outstanding leadership experience and brings those exemplary qualities to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Our civilian and law enforcement staff alike looks forward to working with him, and continuing to bring excellent levels of service to the citizens of St. Mary’s County,” the sheriff said.

At the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Butler was Commander of the Patrol Division, Commander and Investigator in the Office of Professional Responsibility, Supervisor of the Warrant/Fugitive and Domestic Violence Unit, Supervisor of Pre-employment/Background Investigations, Supervisor in the Patrol Division and served as the Team Leader and member of the Emergency Services Team for 12 years. Butler was twice the Governor’s Awards Recipient in Crime Prevention for exceptional commercial and residential field service, was the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Recipient of the first ever “Gold Medal of Valor” during a lifesaving incident involving a fellow officer in 1997, and was also named the Maryland Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year in 1997.

Butler, a native of St. Mary’s County, earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from the College of Southern Maryland, is a 2010 graduate of Northwestern’s School of Police Staff and Command, and is a 2012 graduate of the FBI National Academy.

