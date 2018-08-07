National Night Out 2018

The public is encouraged to participate in local National Night Out events to show both community and law enforcement support.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Communities from Southern Maryland have a variety of events planned for National Night Out. From block parties and festivals to parades, cookouts and other community events, neighborhoods.

Citizens who attend a National Night Out event in their respective communities will have the chance to interact with police and learn ways to help make their neighborhood a safer place to live. Since the inaugural event in 1984, National Night Out has grown from 2.7 million Americans participating in 400 communities in 23 states to more than 37 million people and 15,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases worldwide.

Calvert County

Meadow Lane “The Meadows” (Chesapeake)

Common Beach Area (Chesapeake)

HEB Community Center (Prince Frederick)

Calvert Pines Senior Apartments (Prince Frederick)

Carroll Western U.M. Church (Prince Frederick)

Chesapeake Ranch Estates (Lusby)

College Station (Prince Frederick)

Rt. 402 – end of road – on the green (Prince Frederick)

East-John Youth Center (Lusby)

Community Center 5845 Calvert Boulevard (St. Leonard)

Pond between Stevens Lane and Palisades right off of Lyons Creek Road (Dunkirk)

Calvertowne (Prince Frederick)

Symphony Woods (Prince Frederick)

North Beach Waterfront (North Beach)

Victoria Estates (Sunderland)

Timberneck Drive (Owings)

Beach at 3810 S. Shore Drive (Port Republic)

8285 Sycamore Road (Lusby)

Yardley Hills (Prince Frederick)

Lower Marlboro Fellowship Hall (Owings)

The Meadows (Owings)

Oakland Hall (Prince Frederick)

4300 Hunting Creek Road (Huntington)

Bayside Forest, Common Beach Area (Prince Frederick)

Carroll Western U.M. Church, 2325 Adelina Road (Prince Frederick)

Dares Beach Civic Association, Rt. 402 (Prince Frederick)

Lower Marlboro Fellowship Hall, (Lower Marlboro)

Patuxent Palisades Civic Association (Prince Frederick)

Town of North Beach, North Beach Waterfront (North Beach)

Sunderland Western Shores Community Beach (Port Republic)

White Sands Civic Association, 8285 Sycamore Road, (Lusby)

Charles County

Heritage of St. Charles (White Plains)

Tarrington Creek (Bennsville)

Kingsview (White Plains)

Middletown Woods (Waldorf)

Pomfret Estates (Pomfret)

Town of Indian Head (Indian Head)

Huntingtown (Huntingtown)

Nanjemoy community Center (Nanjemoy)

Gleneagle Neighborhood (Waldorf)

Wakefield (Waldorf)

Fieldside (Waldorf)

Hampshire (Waldorf)

La Plata Manor (La Plata)

Bannister (Waldorf)

Industrial Park Drive (Waldorf)

Dorchester (Waldorf)

White Oak Village (Waldorf)

Lancaster (Waldorf)

Wexford Village (Waldorf)

Hawthorne Greene (LaPlata)

Colonial Charles (Waldorf)

Victoria Park (Waldorf)

Chestnut Grove (LaPlata)

Hunters Ridge (Waldorf)

Sheffield (Waldorf)

Pinefield (Waldorf)

Berry Hill Manor (Bennsville)

Pineview Apartments (Waldorf)

Village Green Apartments (Waldorf)

Carroll La Plata Village (LaPlata)

La Plata Grande I and II (LaPlata)

First Baptist Church of St. Charles (Waldorf)

Clifton on the Potomac (Thompkinsville)

Carriage Crossing (Hughesville)

Hickory Ridge (LaPlata)

Washington Square (Waldorf)

Somerset (LaPlata)

Autumn Hills (Waldorf)

Ryon Woods (Waldorf)

Banks O’Dee (Newburg)

Fo Run (Waldorf)

Benedict Fire Department (Benedict)

Potomac Overlook

Ford Heights (Waldorf)

Christ Church (LaPlata)

Faith Temple Baptist Church (LaPlata)

Sun Valley (Waldorf)

Booth’s Place (Waldorf)

Prince George’s County

Rollingcrest-Chillum Community Center (Hyattesville)

University Garden Apartments (Adelphi)

4012 Webster Street (Brentwood)

Newark St at 40th Ave. (Colmar Manor)

3840 40th Ave. (Cottage City)

Heurich Park (Hyattesville)

Casa De Maryland (Langley Park)

Town Hall 4300 39th Place (Brentwood)

Riverdale Heights Fire Department (Riverdale)

Woods Park (College Park)

Lakeland Park (College Park)

Bladensburg PD (Bladensburg)

Beckett Field (New Carrollton)

Riverdale Town Center (Riverdale)

Berwyn Heights Town Hall (Berwyn Heights)

Duvall Field (College Park)

Cherry Hill Neighborhood Park (College Park)

Templeton Knolls Elementary School (Riverdale)

Cathedral Avenue Community Park (Kingwood community)

Radiant Valley/ Landover Knolls (Landover)

Fairwood (Bowie)

Dresden Green (Lanham)

Chelsea Wood Condominiums (Greenbelt)

Severn Crossing Community (Glen Dale)

Patuxent Riding HOA (Bowie)

Lincoln Vista Civic Association (Lanham)

Glen Forest Community (Glen Dale)

Ridgewood Park (Bowie)

Westview Village (Bowie)

Dutch Village/Amish Market (Upper Marlboro)

Windsor Crossing (Suitland)

District Heights Police Department (District Heights)

TARGET Store (Forestville)

Oakcrest Towers (Capital Heights)

Fairfield Knolls/Millwood Waterford (Capital Heights)

Central High School (Walker Mill)

St. Paul Senior Living (Capital Heights)

Colony Square HOA (District Heights)

MLK and Sheriff Rd Rec center 6301 Addison Road (Seat Pleasant)

Teresa Banks Recreation Center (Glenarden)

Addison Chapel Apartments (Capital Hieghts)

Fairmount Heights Town Hall (Fairmount Heights)

Hillcrest Heights Community Center (Hillcrest Heights)

Skyline Elementary School (Suitland)

Apple Grove CA/Rosedale Estates (Fort Washington)

Church of the Living Waters (Oxen Hill)

Rosecroft Village HOA (Oxen Hill)

Lynnalan Acres Community Center (Fort Washington, MD)

6707 Groveton Drive (Clinton)

321 Sellman Road (Beltsville)

Powder Mill Village (Beltsville)

Supplee Lane (Laurel)

Granville Gude Park (Laurel)

Potomac Knolls (Fort Washington)

11108 Fort Washington Rd (Fort Washington)

Allen’s Pond (Bowie)

Brentwood Fire Department (Brentwood)

8615 McLain Avenue (Glenarden, Maryland)

5100 Tanglewood Dr (Edmonston)

Forest Height Neighborhood Park (Oxen Hill)

Goodwin Park (Seat Pleasant)

St. Mary’s County

Bay Ridge Estates (Lexington Park)

Colony Square (Lexington Park)

The Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County (Lexington Park)

St. Joseph’s Community Center (Mechanicsville)

Carver Rec Center (Lexington Park)

Country Lakes (Mechanicsville)

Hickory Nut (California)

Ben Oaks (Mechanicsville)

Lexington Village (Lexington Park)

Spring Valley (Lexington Park)

St. Andrews Estates (California

Golden Beach (Golden Beach)

Birch Way (California)

Shipping Point (Lexington Park)

Bay Ridge Estates (Lexington Park)

Lexington Village (Lexington Park)

Valley Drive Estates (Lexington Park)

Persimmons Hills (Mechanicsville)

Elizabeth Hills (California)

