Charles County Man Sentenced to 30 years in prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

On Tuesday, August 7, 2018, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Franklin Bate Ngosso, 34, to 55 years suspend all but 30 years in prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor and Sexual Offense in the Second Degree.

The Court’s sentence included 5 years of supervised probation after the completion of his initial 30-year sentence. If he violates the terms of that probation, Ngosso faces going back to prison for the 25 years that the Court suspended. Ngosso must also register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.

On February 20, 2018, Ngosso entered a guilty plea to the above listed charges in Charles County Circuit Court in front of the Honorable Judge H. James West.

On August 8, 2017, officers made contact with the 13-year-old victim who disclosed that Ngosso attempted to perform oral sex on her while she was lying in her bed the previous night. The victim advised that she stopped Ngosso and he exited the room.

A juvenile relative of the victim, who was also present in the room at the time of the incident, witnessed Ngosso underneath the victim’s cover and confronted him. Ngosso told the relative to go back to sleep. The relative later reported the incident to an adult, who reported it to police and sought medical treatment for the victim. The victim further advised that Ngosso had sexually assaulted her multiple times over the span of approximately four years.

During the course of the investigation, Ngosso admitted that he sexually assaulted the victim multiple times.

