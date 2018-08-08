Man Waiting To Take Driver’s Test at Glen Burnie DMV Arrested For Gun/Drugs In Car

Everyone knows compliance with traffic laws is important when taking your driver’s license test, but one man learned yesterday that compliance with criminal laws can be just as important for a successful visit to the MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration.

Early yesterday afternoon, Reginald D. Wooding Jr., 22, of Baltimore, was waiting in line in his mother’s car to take his driving test at the MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration in Glen Burnie. A driver’s license examiner became suspicious when she smelled what she thought was marijuana coming from the vehicle that was about to be used for the test. She contacted a state trooper who was working an overtime assignment at the MVA. The trooper confirmed the strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and investigated.

A probable cause search led to the recovery of almost one pound of marijuana, a scale, more than $15,000 in suspected drug-related money and a 9mm Glock handgun with a loaded 30-round magazine. Wooding was placed under arrest prior to his turn for the driving test.

Wooding was charged with engaging in a drug-trafficking crime while transporting a firearm, possessing a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, unlawfully purchasing/receiving a detachable magazine with a capacity of more than ten rounds of ammunition, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, illegally wearing/carrying/transporting a handgun upon public roads/parking lots, wear/carry/transporting a handgun on his person, possession of marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, and obliterating the identification number on a firearm. After processing at the State Police Glen Burnie Barrack, Wooding was taken for an initial appearance before a court commissioner, where he was released on a $7,500 unsecured bond.

