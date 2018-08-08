Wednesday’s Pet is MAY

Wednesdays Pet for 08-08-18 MAY

Featured Pet: May

Rescue Group: Second Hope Rescue

Breed: Chihuahua Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Small

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $250.00

May is a young Chihuahua Mix. She is super sweet and loving. May is playful, fun but also loves to relax. She does great with other dogs and children. May is house-trained and ready to be a part of a loving family. She will make a wonderful companion.

If you think she would be a great addition to your home please contact Kathy at katmc@secondhoperescue.org or call 240-925-0628.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

