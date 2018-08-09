Lexington Park Man Charged with Attempted Murder

August 9, 2018
Ted William Taylor Jr., 28 of Lexington Park

On August 4, 2018, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Corporal Stone of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Endeavor Street, in Lexington Park, for a reported disturbance.

Investigation determined Ted William Taylor Jr., 28 of Lexington Park, assaulted the victim with brass knuckles. Taylor also obtained a knife and threatened the victim with it.

Taylor was arrested on a warrant and charged with the following:

  • Attempted 1st Degree Murder
  • Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Assault 2nd Degree
  • Conceal-Dangerous Weapon
  • Dangerous Weapon-Int/Injure

Taylor is currently incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.  Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Corporal James Stone at (301) 475-4200 extension *8064 or by email at James.Stone@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).  Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

